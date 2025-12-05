Stitching Hope: Student-led crochet group warms hearts and bodies with handmade donations

COLUMBIA, Md. — With nimble fingers and quick strokes, Kelly Ho works on crocheting a leaf that will be part of a crochet potted flower.

Next to her sits Sarah Rizvi, who is teaching Anwita Sandesh the basics of crocheting while she works on a scarf.

These high school students from Howard County are members of the group Maryland Crochet for Smiles. Members make things like blankets, sweaters, scarves and hats and give them to local charities, homeless shelters, foster homes and hospitals.

Megan Knight Anwita Sandesh, Sarah Rizvi and Kelly Ho crochet at the Howard County Central Branch library in Columbia.

"It makes me really happy, especially if it's something I’ve put in a lot of work and time into making, just to share my love with other people," said Rizvi.

"I just really like being able to put my time toward something that actually helps other people because not only does it help other people, it gives me a warm feeling in my own heart," said Ho.

They also take donations from the public. The group has drop off bins set up at the Elkridge and Savage branches of Howard County Public Libraries.

Megan Knight Donation bin for Maryland Crochet for Smiles

"When other people donate things that take a really long time [to make] and they donate it to someone they’ve never met before, it's just really beautiful to see that people are willing to put in so much time just to make other people happy," said Rizvi.

Members of the group don't have to know how to crochet to help. Sandesh assists with organizing events and donation drop offs.

"It's nice to see the connection that is formed between people when they work together and help each other out," she said.

The group also collects yarn, hooks and do-it-yourself crochet books to give to foster homes and hospitals so people can learn the skill.

For more information about Maryland Crochet for Smiles, click here. Follow them on Instagram @mdcrochetforsmiles