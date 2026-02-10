Son calls 911 after witnessing mother being stabbed to death by estranged husband in Ellicott City

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. — A son witnesses his mother's murder in Howard County.

The tragic chain of events all started on February 7 at a Carroll County High's store on Sykesville Road (Route 32).

That's where Amethyst Stephenson was to meet her estranged husband, Alexander Dulaney Stephenson, to pickup their children.

While awaiting Amethyst's arrival, Alexander allegedly assaulted the children.

According to charging documents, the Stephenson's were in the midst of a divorce.

Throughout the divorce process Amethyst obtained a court protective order barring Alexander from contacting her.

Upon her arrival at the High's, Amethyst told police that Alexander violated the protective order.

After reviewing proof of the violation, Maryland State Police arrested Alexander.

Despite his alleged violation, the Carroll County District Court released Alexander under his own recognizance on February 8.

Later that morning, Alexander went to Amethyst's home on Huntsman Run in Ellicott City.

Their son reported hearing commotion coming from Amethyst's bedroom.

When he went upstairs to check on things, the son found Alexander on top of Amethyst stabbing her with a small knife inside the closet.

After unsuccessfully trying to stop the son from calling 911, Alexander reportedly slit both his wrists and fled the scene.

He later turned himself into police, and was taken to Shock Trauma for treatment of his wrist lacerations.

Alexander is now being held without bail on first-degree murder charges.

If you or someone you love is in an abusive relationship, the National Domestic Violence Hotline is 800-799-7233. In Maryland, the House of Ruth's 24-7 line is 410-889-7884.