Ellicott City man fatally stabs estranged wife, turns himself in to police

HOWARD COUNTY, Md. — A 53-year-old man fatally stabs his wife and turns himself in.

The incident occurred on Sunday at 8:13 a.m. in Ellicott City, according to the Howard County Police.

Police would respond to the 3400 block of Huntsmans Run based on a report saying that 53-year-old Alexander Stephenson had stabbed his 47-year-old wife, Amethyst Stephenson.

Alexander left the scene. Amethyst was pronounced dead.

Authorities say the husband and wife were separated as Alexander was not living at the home.

Alexander would later turned himself in at Howard County police’s northern district station in Ellicott City.

He was transported to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center with non-life-threatening self-inflicted wounds and will be booked into the Howard County Detention Center upon release from the hospital.