Security guard shoots man following fight outside supermarket in Elkridge

HOWARD COUNTY, Md. — Howard County Police are investigating a shooting where a security guard shot a man Friday afternoon.

Police say there was a fight between a security guard and a man outside of the Green Valley Marketplace around 12:40 p.m.

The security guard sustained a head injury due to the fight.

A second security guard fired at the man, striking him. Both the injured security guard and the man were taken to Shock Trauma.

The guard who fired his weapon is unharmed, police say.

There is no ongoing threat.

