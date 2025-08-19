Report: Man who died in shootout with Howard County Police took his own life

LAUREL, Md. — A pair of Howard County Police officers will not face criminal charges for their role in a deadly shootout in Laurel last November.

Newly released video shows 29-year-old Tyree Winslow firing a shotgun into his son's mother's home on American Pharaoh Lane.

After receiving no answer at the door, Winslow is seen calling someone on his cell phone.

He's then heard saying "I'm about to blast through this mother f**ker."

The unidentified woman on the other end of the call says "Stop, no you're not," for which Winslow replies "I got something for her," before hanging up.

Winslow then proceeds to break into the home through a window.

Two minutes later officer Joseph Debronzo arrives on scene.

He reports a woman screaming with a child, trying to escape.

Debronzo and backup officer Christopher Weir instruct the woman to lay down on an awning below the second story window.

Next, Winslow appears from the window. Officers order his surrender, yet he refuses. Police and Winslow quickly exchange gunfire.

Seconds after, Winslow disappears from view. A SWAT unit eventually found him dead inside the bedroom he fired from.

An autopsy revealed Winslow died of a self inflicted gunshot wound to the neck. Four weapons, including two pistols, one shotgun, and a rifle were recovered next to his body.

Ballistic evidence suggests Winslow was hit three times in the arm and hand by officer gunfire.

Toxicology testing indicates Winslow had a blood alcohol level of 0.21 percent during the shootout.

Miraculously the woman and her son were unharmed, all while being in the crossfire.



The Maryland Attorney General's Office released an investigative report that determined officers Debronzo and Weir committed no crime.



