Relic of St. Francis of Assisi on display at Shrine of St. Anthony in Ellicott City

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. — A relic of St. Francis of Assisi will be on display at the Shrine of St. Anthony in December.

It is a piece of cord once worn by the founder of the Franciscan Order as a symbol of humanity. It is similar to the cords worn by the Franciscans today.

“We welcome all guests interested in venerating this amazing artifact of our Franciscan history,” said Friar Gary Johnson, OFM Conv., Director of the Shrine of St. Anthony. “This relic reminds us of St. Francis’ commitment to a radically simple way of living the Gospel and our call to emulate his example.”

According to the Shrine, St. Francis wore the cord at the first live Nativity service in 1223. It had just been blessed by Pope Honorius III with the official founding of the Franciscan Order. The three knots represent the three vows taken by all friars: poverty, chastity and obedience.

The relic is on loan from Assisi, Italy. It will be present during an outdoor live Nativity prayer service on Saturday December 13 at 7 p.m. at the Shrine at 12290 Folly Quarter Road in Ellicott City. It will also be on display from 1 to 4 p.m. on December 12, 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. on December 13 and after the noon mass on December 14.