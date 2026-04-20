Police: Virginia woman accused in Columbia gas station shooting arrested in another state

COLUMBIA, Md. — Howard County police say the woman accused of trying to rob a Shell gas station in Columbia is in custody.

Authorities identified the suspect as 46-year-old Shantay Lashay O’Donnell of Virginia.

The incident occurred on April 18 in the 7200 block of Cradlerock Way.

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The surveillance video shows the O'Donnell approaching the counter while revealing a handgun to the clerk.

Moments later, she fired one shot while yelling at the employee behind the counter, then fired approximately two more rounds.

After the shots were fired, she fled the gas station.

The gas station employee was wounded and transported to Shock Trauma with serious injuries.

According to police, O'Donnell was arrested in another state on unrelated charges.

She will face multiple charges in Howard County in the coming days, police say.