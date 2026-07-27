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Police searching for boyfriend on the run accused of strangling girlfriend to death in Columbia

Darwin Carcamo-Santiago
Courtesy of Howard County Police
Darwin Carcamo-Santiago is wanted for the alleged murder of his girlfriend in Columbia
Darwin Carcamo-Santiago
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COLUMBIA, Md. — Howard County Police are in search of a man wanted for the alleged murder of his girlfriend in Columbia.

Darwin Carcamo-Santiago, 24, is accused of strangling Esmeralda Perez-Mendez, 35, of Takoma Park, inside a home bedroom on Watchlight Court in Columbia .

Detectives believe Carcamo-Santiago may have fled the area after killing Perez-Mendez during the overnight hours of July 25-26.

Darwin Carcamo-Santiago
Darwin Carcamo-Santiago is wanted for the alleged murder of his girlfriend in Columbia

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 410-313-STOP or email HCPDCrimeTips@howardcountymd.gov.

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