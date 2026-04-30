Police offer reward for information leading to Columbia car rally mass shooting suspects

COLUMBIA, Md. — On Monday we told you about a deadly mass shooting stemming from an illegal car rally in Columbia.

The tragic incident left one person dead and six others wounded.

Now Howard County Police are offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to an arrest.

RELATED: Man killed in mass shooting linked to Columbia car rally

Investigators believe multiple shooters were involved, but revealed no motive.

Each victim is from Virginia, as are most of the rally participants.

Leo Noel Balladares-Arita, 24, was fatally shot. Two of six survivors remain hospitalized.

Anyone with information should contact police at 410-313-STOP or HCPDcrimetips@howardcountymd.gov.