Police arrest woman wanted for series of burglaries in Anne Arundel, Howard Counties

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. — Howard County Police say they've arrested a woman wanted for several home burglaries.

Last week we told you about a Catonsville homeowner who recognized the same suspect trying to break into her property.

On Monday police identified the alleged thief as Shannon Gough, 43.

She's accused of breaking into a pair of Ellicott City homes on Kerger Road and Blue Hill Court, just one week apart, on September 10 and 17.

Anne Arundel County Police suspect Gough's also responsible for a third burglary in her home town of Severna Park.

All incidents appear to have been captured on home security cameras.

For now Gough faces multiple counts of burglary, theft, and destruction of property.