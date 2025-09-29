Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsRegionHoward County

Actions

Police arrest woman wanted for series of burglaries in Anne Arundel, Howard Counties

Serial burglar
Provided by (from left to right): Howard County PD, Michelle Claiborne, Anne Arundel County PD
A serial burglar linked to three crimes in Howard and Anne Arunel counties could be linked to more in our area.
Serial burglar
Posted
and last updated

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. — Howard County Police say they've arrested a woman wanted for several home burglaries.

Last week we told you about a Catonsville homeowner who recognized the same suspect trying to break into her property.

RELATED: Serial burglar linked to three crimes, possibly more as homeowner recognizes suspect from attempted break-in

On Monday police identified the alleged thief as Shannon Gough, 43.

She's accused of breaking into a pair of Ellicott City homes on Kerger Road and Blue Hill Court, just one week apart, on September 10 and 17.

Anne Arundel County Police suspect Gough's also responsible for a third burglary in her home town of Severna Park.

All incidents appear to have been captured on home security cameras.

For now Gough faces multiple counts of burglary, theft, and destruction of property.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
APP_Try1.png

News

Stay connected to community, wherever you are

map banner for side bar

Maryland Interactive Map by WMAR