On the right path: Monthly program focuses on physical health, mental wellbeing

COLUMBIA, M.d. — It’s a simple exercise that can make a big difference and when done together, it can solve more health problems than one.

Walking is the official state exercise in Maryland, and Howard County boasts more than 100 miles of trails.

There are three lakes in Columbia, including Lake Kittamaqundi.

That's where every second Saturday of the month a group sponsored by the American Association of Retired Persons in conjunction with the national program Walk with a Doc meet.

At 9 a.m. they connect near the People Tree statue.

The statue represents the city’s goal to foster a community spirit, something that was alive and well with the group as they greeted each other with hugs and handshakes.

“We are an age-friendly, livable community and as such, we come together as we are today, with different ethnic groups, with different racial groups all of that to support one another and be part of a walking community,” George Wilson, an AARP regional volunteer coordinator, said.

After a brief presentation from the “doc” internal medicine Dr. Amita Rajani on the benefits of lacing up your walking shoes, and an important update on social security from AARP the group was off putting soles to pavement.

Rajani told the group that just 120 minutes of exercise weekly, like a walk, can make a person feel more creative, generous and cooperative as well as reduces cortisol and increases happy chemicals.

“It’s one of the basic, easiest exercises we can do to stay healthy,” Wilson said.

Along the way, conversations struck up especially among the new faces, another goal of the program.

“We want to defeat isolation,” Wilson said.

It was Alice Wright's first time, and she felt right at home.

“I moved to Maryland three years ago and it’s not so easy to meet people, and I thought, what a great way to do this,” Wright said.

She’s recovering from a back injury, but the smooth and steady 1.4 miles of pavement at the lake is perfect for her to ease back in.

“I love walking, so I feel good with this. Because of my back, I’ll definitely need a rest later but right now it feels good," she said.

There are a few other Walk with a Doc programs in Howard County as well as the Baltimore-adjacent area. You can look for one here.

