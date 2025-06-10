23 yr old man who stabbed family member with 30-inch spear shot and killed by police

A 23-year-old man armed with a 30-inch double edged spear was shot and killed by Howard County Police according to authorities.

Officers are in the area of Carters Lane and Oakland Mills Road in Columbia on the scene of a police-involved shooting involving a 23-year-old man who was armed with a large double edge spear. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. — Howard County Police Department (@HCPDNews) June 10, 2025

Howard County Police said on twitter/X the 23-year-old man stabbed a family member several times before leaving a nearby residence.

The family member has been hospitalized with critical injuries.