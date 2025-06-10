Watch Now
23 yr old man who stabbed family member with 30-inch spear shot and killed by police

Officer involved shooting at Oakland Mills Rd
A 23-year-old man armed with a 30-inch double edged spear was shot and killed by Howard County Police according to authorities.

Howard County Police said on twitter/X the 23-year-old man stabbed a family member several times before leaving a nearby residence.

The family member has been hospitalized with critical injuries.

