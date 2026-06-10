New Howard County bill aims to lower senior housing costs

HOWARD COUNTY — Howard County Executive Calvin Ball signed a new housing bill into law today.

Bill 25-2026 expands zoning authority for Cottage Clusters that house older adults.

Cottage Clusters are compact neighborhoods consisting of at least four detached housing units that are less than 900 square feet each and include a common courtyard.

The county executive said this bill allows for small independent homes to be built bringing a more affordable option.

Ball hopes that this option will fill a critical gap in the county's housing supply.

He said that this legislation will also expand opportunities for downsizing, affordability and build a stronger sense of community for older adults in the county.

“This impactful bill reflects our continued commitment to ensuring Howard County remains the best place to live, work, play, grow, age, and thrive for all,” Ball said.