More than a sale: one business owner to carry on the legacy of a fellow shop owner in Howard County

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. — Ingrid Melber didn't seek out the old church off Tridelphia Road in Ellicott City. She says it found her.

"I got lost one day. I found a sale sign on the church and I bought it, and I started importing antiques and selling antiques."

For more than 30 years, Melber has sold antiques and home furnishings in her shop called Westwood Unique.

"It's a lot of memories, a nice journey, wonderful journey actually," she said. "Lots of beautiful people we met over the years. Babies now coming in as adults, buying furniture. So it's been a beautiful experience."

Over the years, Melber has welcomed other small businesses into the space, including Lauren Turner, the owner of Cultivate Garden and Goods.

"I’m a landscape designer, we focus on native plants and we have a native plant nursery outside. We just fell in love with the building."

Turner loved the building so much that when Melber said she wanted to sell, Turner jumped at the chance to buy it.

"We didn’t want the church to be changed any large way or developed. It's important just to keep it as it is and be a place that people can come to continue to shop and connect with people," said Turner.

"I've been doing this 8 days a week for 30 years," Melber joked, "So now we'll have to wait and see what's next. Whatever's next in the stars will come up."

"I understand why she wants time to herself and, you know, to figure out what her next step is. But we're definitely going to miss her," said Turner.

The remaining businesses are throwing Melber a send-off party on Sunday Feb. 8 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 13554 Triadelphia Road in Ellicott City. There will be sales, specials, live music and a toast to Melber around 1:30 p.m.