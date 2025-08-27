Mobile ID now accepted at Merriweather Post Pavilion for concerts

HOWARD COUNTY, Md. — Going to a concert at Merriweather Post Pavilion? Well, you can get in with a Mobile ID now.

The Maryland Department of Transportation announced the Pavilion is now accepting Mobile Driver's Licenses (mDL) and Mobile IDs for age verification.

This makes the Pavilion one of the first concert venues in the nation to move forward with this technology.

The Mobile ID is a digital version of a state-issued driver's license stored in a smartphone. It can be used to purchase alcohol from Merriweather vendor stations.

Staff at the venue can just scan the mDL to confirm age.

Maryland Mobile ID is free and available for download through the Apple Wallet, Google Wallet or Samsung Wallet for residents with a valid Maryland driver’s license or state-issued ID.