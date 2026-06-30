Maryland's state flags are made by incarcerated women at a Jessup correctional facility

JESSUP, Md. — Throughout the state you can see many Maryland and US state flags flying, but where they come from might surprise you.

The Maryland Correctional Enterprises make hundreds of flags every year for the state.

Incarcerated MCE employees at the Maryland Correctional Institution for Women in Jessup design, cut and sew the flags.

Chevella Crenshaw, an inmate, says she enjoys the work because it's exciting and fills her with pride.

"The idea of making a flag is just like, I don't know, because people outside, they get to see our work from inside here and I'm just honored to do the flag," says Crenshaw.

Doing this work helps to prepare inmates for life on the outside.

It takes 8 to 10 people 30 minutes to make each one.

The end results are sold to state agencies and non-profits.