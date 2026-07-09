Maryland man jailed after FBI foiled plot to join ISIS & target Jewish residents

BALTIMORE — A Maryland man will spend 15 years in federal prison after his plot to join ISIS, and potentially target Jewish Americans, was foiled by the FBI.

Michael Sam Teekaye Jr., 22, began revealing his intentions to an undercover agent in 2023.

"He wanted to travel to Africa to join ISIS as a 'mujahid,' or fighter," according to court documents. "His plan B was to carry out an attack in the United States against Jews and people who support Israel."

Investigators found that on three occasions between May and June 2024, Teekaye bought ammunition and booked time at a shooting range to supposedly "train."

That July Teekaye tried acquiring an assault rifle, but because he was already on probation, his attempts were unsuccessful.

Over the next few months Teekaye shared future travel plans with the undercover agent, detailing how he'd first fly to Turkey, then to Ethiopia, and into Somalia to meet with an ISIS fighter he'd been in contact with.

When asked if he was sure about wanting to join ISIS, Teekaye reportedly replied “they are the only group that has the most true and sincere intentions.”

On October 14, 2024 agents intercepted Teekaye at BWI Airport after checking in for his flight and passing through security.

While under arrest, prosecutors say Teekaye shouted at agents “You think 20 years is something? I’ll be like 40 when I get out, then I’ll just do it. I don’t care. It will never stop. Jihad will never stop. I’ll come and I’ll kill your soldiers. I’ll kill you."

A search of Teekaye's cell phone showed searches for specific Jewish or Israeli individuals and organizations within Howard County.

One is a Jewish rabbi who submitted a victim-impact statement in court prior to sentencing.

Since his incarceration, corrections officers have recovered two homemade weapons in Teekaye’s jail cell, including a large knife.

Upon his release, Teekaye will be placed on a lifetime of supervised probation.