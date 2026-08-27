Man wanted in deadly stabbing of ex-girlfriend in Columbia arrested in India after manhunt

HOWARD COUNTY, Md. — A Columbia man wanted for the murder of his ex-girlfriend was arrested in India, Howard County Police spokesperson Sherry Llewellyn confirmed to WMAR-2 News.

Arjun Sharma reportedly fled the country on a flight after reporting 27-year-old Nikitha Godishala missing to police on January 2.

Llewellyn told WMAR-2 News that Howard County Police are expecting extradition, but there is no timeline for his return to the United States.

While speaking with police, Sharma stated that he last saw Godishala on New Year's Eve at his residence in the Ten M complex on Twin Rivers Road.

Detectives searched Sharma's home on January 3 and found Godishala's body.

In addition to multiple stab wounds, police say Godishala suffered other trauma to her body, though police did not share specifics.

Police told WMAR-2 News at the time that they believe Godishala was killed on December 31 around 7 p.m.

According to court records filed in the case, Sharma is charged with first- and second-degree murder and first- and second-degree assault.