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Man killed in motorcycle crash in Ellicott City Sunday night

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WMAR
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HOWARD COUNTY, Md. — A motorcycle crash leaves one man dead in Howard County.

The accident happened Sunday at 7:30pm in Ellicott City.

A 2008 Yamaha FZ1 was going east on Baltimore National Pike at Frederick Road.

The motorcycle would then go off-road, and the man who was driving the motorcycle was ejected from the bike, according to Howard County Police.

He was later pronounced dead at the scene. No other vehicles were involved.

Authorities believe speed was a factor in the motorcycle going off-road. The investigation is still underway.

Eastbound Baltimore National Pike in the area of Frederick Road was closed for approximately two hours.

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