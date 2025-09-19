Man accused of fatally stabbing fiancée one week after engagement

HOWARD COUNTY, Md. — A Virginia man is accused of of murdering his fiancée in her Ellicott City apartment Thursday night.

Rondale Dickerson has been charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, assault and home invasion.

Police were called to the 3100 block of West Springs Drive for the report of a stabbing.

Charging documents say the 911 caller said their mother was in the bathroom of their apartment with multiple stab wounds.

The victim, 44-year-old Shelaya Broadwater, was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police later learned that earlier that day, Dickerson was pounding on the door to the apartment and was angry. The caller told police they left the apartment and when they returned, they found their mother dead.

Charging documents say Broadwater and Dickerson got engaged one week prior, on September 11.

About three hours later, officers responded to a welfare check at a Walmart in Ellicott City. The man, later identified as Dickerson, was escorted out of Walmart by security due to "something not being right," charging documents say.

In addition, it was reported that Dickerson was not wearing a shirt and had cuts all over his arms and hands.

Dickerson initially denied being Broadwater's apartment at the time of the murder, but later confessed when police pointed out inconsistencies with his statements.