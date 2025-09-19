Woman fatally stabbed in Howard County apartment, police say she was targeted

A woman was stabbed to death in Howard County Thursday afternoon.

According to Howard County Police, officers responded to an apartment in the 3100 block of West Springs Drive, where a woman had been stabbed multiple times. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The initial investigation revealed no signs of forced entry into the apartment.

Investigators believe the woman was targeted.

The exact time of the crime remains unknown.

The investigation is ongoing, and no charges have been filed.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 410-313-STOP or HCPDCrimeTips@howardcountymd.gov.