Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsRegionHoward County

Actions

Woman fatally stabbed in Howard County apartment, police say she was targeted

Police
Ajax9/shutterstock.com
Stock image of police lights.
Police
Posted
and last updated

A woman was stabbed to death in Howard County Thursday afternoon.

According to Howard County Police, officers responded to an apartment in the 3100 block of West Springs Drive, where a woman had been stabbed multiple times. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The initial investigation revealed no signs of forced entry into the apartment.

Investigators believe the woman was targeted.

The exact time of the crime remains unknown.

The investigation is ongoing, and no charges have been filed.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 410-313-STOP or HCPDCrimeTips@howardcountymd.gov.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
APP_Try1.png

News

Stay connected to community, wherever you are

map banner for side bar

Maryland Interactive Map by WMAR