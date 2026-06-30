July 4th firework safety tips

HOWARD COUNTY, Md. — As Americans get ready to celebrate July 4th and the country's 250th birthday it is important to do so safely.

The Office of the State Fire Marshal is reminding the public of some safety tips to keep in mind over the holiday weekend.

Officials said to make sure to light fireworks in an open area and away from anything that can easily catch fire.

Light fireworks one at a time and move back quickly and never use fireworks while impaired.

Children are the most at risk for injury. Officials advise to never allow children to light or hold fireworks or sparklers.

"Handheld sparklers alone can reach degrees of up to 2000, causing significant injuries. We want to avoid that here in Howard County," Deputy Chief of Howard County Fire and Rescue Gordon Wallace said. "There's always a spike of fireworks related injuries and even death surrounding the month of Independence Day."

Misuse and malfunction of fireworks can cause sever burns and other serious injuries.

"We see over 10,000 fireworks injuries a year in the United States and here in Maryland. Although we have laws in place and we have regulations in place to ensure the safe celebration of these festivities each year, there are still many, many injuries," Chief Medical Officer of Howard County Department of Fire and Rescue Services Matthew Levy said.

In case of a fire or other mishaps keep water nearby.

All fireworks are illegal in Maryland however, hand-held sparklers, ground sparklers and novelty items like party poppers and snakes are legal in most counties.

Ground-based sparklers and snakes are illegal in Baltimore city, Montgomery and Prince George's Counties.

Anyone caught with these could face a 250 dollar fine.

One of the safest ways to celebrate is to leave the fireworks to the professionals.

