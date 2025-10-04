Indian restaurant to open in Columbia shopping center

COLUMBIA — A new Indian restaurant is bringing authentic regional cuisine to Columbia early next year.

India Bistro will open in the former Dunkin' space at Columbia Palace Plaza, serving 80 patrons with quick-service Indian dishes.

The restaurant is the passion project of Mohammed Bhuiyan, who currently operates several America's Best Wings and Subway franchises in Maryland and Pennsylvania but wanted to build something from scratch.

India Bistro joins a growing lineup at the plaza – it's the third new concept announced in recent weeks. Last month, Blowfish Poké Hawaiian Grill and L&L Hawaiian Barbecue announced plans for a shared-space concept, set to open this fall.