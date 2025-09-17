Blowfish Poké Hawaiian Grill and L&L Hawaiian Barbecue opening joint location in Columbia

COLUMBIA, Md. — Blowfish Poke Hawaiian Grill and L & L Hawaiian Barbecue are teaming up to open a new location in Columbia.

The owners signed a lease in the Columbia Palace Plaza and plan to open this fall.

“The combined space is where national meets local and this is an extremely special collaboration,” explained Michael Wu, who will soon operate three L&L Hawaiian Barbecue franchise locations in the Virginia and Maryland-area.

Jennie and Steve Kwon, the husband-and-wife team behind Blowfish Poké, own three locations in Howard County and Washington, D.C., following the opening of their first restaurant in Clarksville, Maryland in 2019.

Blowfish Poké Hawaiian Grill serves poke bowls with tuna, salmon, and yellowtail, and customers can customize their bowls.

L&L Hawaiian Barbecue serves barbecue chicken, beef bowls, and SPAM musubi. Founded in Hawaii in 1952, it has over 200 locations.