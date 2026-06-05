COLUMBIA, Md. — They're teaching girls how to play flag football and they're also honoring teachers for their hard work in the classroom.

On Friday, the Baltimore Ravens surprised Harper Choice Middle School teacher Ms. Ebony Dixon as the winner of the Touchdown for Teachers program.

Ms. Dixon is a family and consumer sciences teacher at the school in Columbia, teaching kids things like personal finance and culinary arts.

'I'm Overwhelmed': Columbia educator honored with $5,000 grant after winning Touchdown for Teachers program Columbia educator honored with $5K grant after winning Touchdown for Teachers program

She told WMAR-2 News she wears a different purple outfit every Purple Friday to get her kids excited.

At Friday's surprise event, she was at a loss for words.

"I'm overwhelmed. I feel like my heart is about to explode. I am blessed. I'm truly blessed, I am. I don't know what to say. I'm just overwhelmed," Ms. Dixon said.

As part of her award, Ms. Dixon got a $5,000 grant from M&T Bank, as well as a custom Ravens jersey.