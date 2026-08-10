ELKRIDGE, Md. — Construction can continue on an ICE detention facility in Howard County after a judge issued a preliminary injunction Monday.

This comes more than a month after Judge Adam Abelson heard arguments from Howard County and Genesis GSA Strategic One LLC, the company building the facility under a contract with the Department of Homeland Security.

ICE detention facility can keep building in Howard County ICE detention facility can keep building in Howard County

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Howard County revoked the permits in February, but Monday's order vacates those revocations and reinstates the company's construction permits. The order also bars the county from enforcing the state law used to block the project.

The project has now been on hold for six months.