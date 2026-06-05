Howard County's largest skatepark opens at Blandair Park after nearly 15 years

HOWARD COUNTY, Md. — Howard County's largest skatepark is officially open.

Officials held a ribbon cutting for the newest addition to Blandair Park on Friday.

"Our residents and neighbors told us what they wanted to see here, and today we're thrilled to deliver on that vision," said County Executive Calvin Ball.

Howard County's largest skatepark is officially open! Howard County's largest skatepark opens at Blandair Park

Neighbors enjoyed food trucks, skate lessons, and games at the event.

The skatepark is part of the Phase 6 update to Blandair Park. The update also includes new pickleball and basketball courts.

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