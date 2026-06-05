Howard County's 'Good Vibes and Voices' event brings families together around mental health resources

HOWARD COUNTY, Md. — A night of music, family fun, and resources in Howard County, all with a deeper purpose.

The third annual “Good Vibes and Voices" event brought families out to Rockburn Branch Park.

The free event featured live entertainment, a moon bounce, axe throwing, and more than 30 resource vendors.

Organizers say the goal is to bring the community together — while also connecting veterans and families with support for mental health, suicide awareness, and other needs.

“It’s also important to talk about these important, sometimes taboo conversations for people to know they’re not alone and also knowing that you have these great resources at your fingertips," said Danielle Bassett of Howard County Rec and Parks.

Organizers say the event has grown each year — and they hope it becomes a tradition every first week of June.