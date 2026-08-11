Howard County to provide emergency funding to support crisis center after reports of pending layoffs

HOWARD COUNTY, Md. — Grassroots Crisis Intervention in Howard County is receiving help from county leaders following reports of pending layoffs.

Howard County Executive announces emergency support for crisis center Howard County Executive announces emergency support for crisis center

On Tuesday, Howard County Executive Calvin Ball announced that the crisis center will receive $260,000 in emergency funding to address a budget gap resulting from the loss of federal contract funding.

Officials say the funding will keep the crisis center's doors open by covering overhead costs, including rent, for the remainder of the year while the center works to develop a long-term solution.

"Grassroots Crisis Intervention is a critical part of Howard County's behavioral health safety net, providing lifesaving crisis services to residents when they are at their most vulnerable," said County Executive Ball. "When federal contracting decisions undermine the resources available to organizations like Grassroots, the consequences are felt right here in our community, not just by the dedicated professionals who lose their jobs, but by the people who rely on 988 and other crisis services when they need help the most."

On Monday, August 3, the crisis center learned it was not selected to continue as a designated 988 Lifeline National Back-Up Center after serving in that role since 2022.

In this capacity, Grassroots would respond to national 988 chats and texts when call volumes were high and local centers could not respond promptly, ensuring individuals experiencing a crisis would receive quick responses.

With a staff of 62 crisis counselors, supervisors, program managers, and navigators, Grassroots responded to over 140,000 chats and texts.

Without the funding, however, the crisis center would be forced to lay off workers who dedicate their time to saving lives and would be unable to cover rent and other expenses.

The funding from Howard County, while described as "an impactful contribution," is a short-term solution.

"This helps ensure that the doors of our crisis center can remain open for all who need crucial crisis, mental health, substance use, suicide prevention and homeless services in Howard County and Central Maryland," said Dr. Mariana Izraelson, Executive Director of Grassroots Crisis Intervention. "Grassroots has been a vital part of our community for 56 years, and we are so fortunate to have the support of partners like County Executive Ball, as well as our many elected officials, donors and volunteers. We remain committed to our neighbors and ensuring that no one has to go through crisis alone."

County Executive Ball also announced that the impacted employees, who are expected to be laid off on September 29, will receive assistance from the County's Office of Workforce Development to help them find other opportunities within the organization, such as positions in its local crisis center operations.