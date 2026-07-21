HOWARD COUNTY, Md. — Summer restaurant and craft beverage weeks are back in Howard County.

County leaders and restaurant owners came together to announce the official start dates today.

The foodie party runs from Monday, July 27th, through Sunday, August 9th.

Howard County Summer Restaurant and Craft Beverage Weeks return July 27 through August 9 Howard County Summer Restaurant and Craft Beverage Weeks return July 27 through August 9

Over 45 businesses will be participating, including 12 new additions.

This annual celebration encourages restaurants and visitors alike to explore somewhere new, support local entrepreneurs, and quite literally get a taste of everything that Howard County has to offer.