Howard County Student witnesses fellow student with gun on school bus leading to arrest

COLUMBIA, Md. — A heavy police presence was spotted at a school in Columbia on Thursday morning.

Officers were called to Hammond High School for reports of a student on campus with a gun.

"A student reported to the administration/school resource officer at Hammond High School that they observed another student in possession of a gun," Howard County Police told WMAR-2 News. The School Resource Officer located the student at the school and recovered an unloaded handgun.

Police believe the gun was first seen on-board a school bus.

Howard County Public School officials issued a letter alerting parents about the incident.

"School safety is our utmost priority, and the members of the administrative team and security staff will continue to be vigilant in maintaining the safety of Hammond High School," the school letter reads. "Please know that we take all reports of threats seriously and will continue to work cooperatively with public safety and other agencies to ensure the safety of our students and staff.

According to police, the student is a 15-year-old boy. Detectives do not believe the student made any specific threats leading up to his arrest.

Currently Hammond High School is in session for summer programming.