Howard County sees 50% drop in school bus violations with AI-assisted cameras

ELKRIDGE, Md. — Howard County is making significant progress in protecting students with new technology that's changing how drivers behave around school buses.

The school system is using AI-assisted bus cameras provided by the national organization Bus Patrol to fine motorists who don't stop for buses. The technology is provided at no cost to the district, with funding coming from citation revenue from violators.

"This week affords us another chance to implore everyone traveling our roads to exercise extreme caution and patience when driving near a school bus," said William J. Barnes, Howard County School Superintendent.

According to Bus Patrol data, violations are down 50% in Howard County over the last four years.

"So 50% of all opportunities for a child to experience a tragedy have been eliminated here in Howard County because the great partnership from our local community here," said Justin Meyers, president of Bus Patrol.

The Maryland Highway Safety Office is pushing the safety message statewide, even in jurisdictions without this technology. Dr. Tim Kearns, director of the Maryland Highway Safety Office, explained the rules drivers need to follow.

"This campaign is running statewide to remind drivers of the following rules flashing yellow lights mean a bus is preparing to stop, so the driver needs to slow down. Flashing red lights and an extended stop arm means children are boarding or exiting the bus, so please stop in both directions," Kearns said.

Maryland State Highway Administration Graphic of when to stop for buses.

The ultimate goal extends beyond enforcement. Officials hope to change driver behavior to the point where the technology isn't needed.

"These are made with a goal to keep students safe and to ensure that every child can safely travel to and from school and I know everyone here kind of shares that same sentiment, so it's great to be able to celebrate National School Bus Safety Week," said Todd Inman from the National Transportation Safety Board.

Drivers caught violating school bus safety laws face a $250 fine.

