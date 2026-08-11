Howard County police probe Columbia hit-and-run involving 'pedestrian': Unmarked police on scene as well

COLUMBIA, Md. — Howard County police are investigating after someone was struck by a vehicle in Columbia on Tuesday.

Officers responded to the scene of the hit-and-run collision in the 5300 block of Phelps Drive at 2:27 p.m.

Police found that a driver struck a "pedestrian" in the leg and fled the scene near the Eataliano Market & Deli.

A witness associated with the business told WMAR-2 News that it was a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent who was hit. They report ICE was tracking a man in a green Mustang who had pulled into a lot.

When ICE agents approached the person, the witness said, the driver allegedly struck one of the agents with their car and drove off.

The man is reported to have minor injuries and self-transported for medical care.

Howard County police have not confirmed that it was an ICE agent who was struck, but said in a statement:

"Howard County police are investigating this pedestrian hit-and-run like any other, regardless of any affiliation attributed to any of the parties."

Police added that they are working to gather information and expect to charge the suspect with traffic violations related to the hit-and-run.

WMAR-2 News has reached out to ICE for confirmation and have not heard back.