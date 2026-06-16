Howard County Police officially open satellite office at Columbia Mall

COLUMBIA, Md. — If you plan on visiting the Mall in Columbia in the near future, you may notice a higher police presence.

That's because on Tuesday Howard County Police officially opened their mall satellite office.

The satellite space has been in the works since April of 2025 following a series of deadly shootings involving teenagers on mall property.

While the office will not be staffed 24/7, the department plans on being more visible around the clock throughout the area.

"This new satellite office will provide patrol officers assigned to the area with a home base to address concerns at The Mall in Columbia, Merriweather District, and Downtown Columbia Lakefront," a Howard County press release states.