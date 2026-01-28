Howard County Police help 13-year-old dog stuck down slippery slope

HOWARD COUNTY, Md. — The aftermath of Winter Storm Fern is continuing its impact on everyone, including our furry friends.

On Tuesday in Howard County, Phred the dog was outside walking in the backyard when she slipped down a frozen hill.

The 13-year-old got stuck and needed a lift.

Phred's owner, Melissa Hargreaves, tried putting her on a sled but that didn't work.

Enter officer Bittner who responded to offer a helping hand.

Howard County Police shared some body-worn camera footage of 'Operation Rescuing Phred'.

We're happy to report Phred is now safe and warm.