Anne Arundel County Fire & Rescue crews save stranded dog from icy creek

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Anne Arundel County Fire & Rescue crews saved a dog stranded from an icy creek Monday.

The chocolate lab got stuck on Luce creek, which was totally frozen.

With the help of a Stokes basket, the pup was pulled to safety.

Emergency officials posted this social media photo of the furry fella receiving medical treatment.

Anne Arundel County Fire Department via Facebook

"This rescue is a reminder that our crews are always ready for every member of our community, even our four-legged ones," the post read. "We urge children and adults to STAY OFF ice-covered water. Keep pets on a leash near icy water and immediately call 911 if a person or pet falls through the ice. Do not attempt to rescue on your own."