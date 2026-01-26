Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Anne Arundel County Fire & Rescue crews save stranded dog from icy creek

Anne Arundel County Fire Department via Facebook
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Anne Arundel County Fire & Rescue crews saved a dog stranded from an icy creek Monday.

The chocolate lab got stuck on Luce creek, which was totally frozen.

With the help of a Stokes basket, the pup was pulled to safety.

Emergency officials posted this social media photo of the furry fella receiving medical treatment.

"This rescue is a reminder that our crews are always ready for every member of our community, even our four-legged ones," the post read. "We urge children and adults to STAY OFF ice-covered water. Keep pets on a leash near icy water and immediately call 911 if a person or pet falls through the ice. Do not attempt to rescue on your own."

