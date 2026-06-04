That's how County Executive Calvin Ball described the new Economic Mobility Center as he cut the ribbon on the facility Thursday.

The center brings together job training, housing programs, and future childcare services under one roof.

Residents can access resume assistance, job coaching, training workshops, and one-on-one counseling to help launch a new chapter in their careers.

Howard County launches one-stop center for career development and economic growth Howard County opens Economic Mobility Center to boost career opportunities

"I'm a single mother who creates jobs and transforms communities. I am deeply grateful to Howard County for creating a place where hope meets action, where dreams are nurtured, and where future success stories can begin," said Sophia Tade with the Eeyah Holistic Spa.

State agencies, including the Maryland Department of Labor, will also operate from the new center.