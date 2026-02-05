Howard County neighbors show support for anti-ICE bills

HOWARD COUNTY, Md. — Wednesday night, a large crowd of Howard County neighbors voiced their support for anti-ICE bills.

One bill, introduced by County Executive Calvin Ball, would prevent privately owned detention centers.

The legislation was sparked by a private company renovating a building into a detention center in Elkridge.

Scott and Sandra Morrison live near it.

"She has students right in the neighborhood that are of Hispanic origin," Scott said, "The whole presence of their [ICE's] aggressive tactics just brings an open flame to a powder keg situation."

The other bill, introduced by Councilwoman Liz Walsh, would render contracts with ICE void.

County Executive Ball was the first to testify in support of both legislations, saying the almost completely renovated detention center is far too close to schools.

"The sighting of a detention facility near these locations raises additional serious and legitimate concerns about community safety, to include the safety of the most vulnerable members of our community," he told the council.

The county revoked the building's permit on Monday.

Many people still showed up on Wednesday to prevent it from going any further.

One woman got emotional, comparing the situation to what she saw growing up in Texas.

"I was also raised on the Texas-Mexico border, and I'm Latina. In El Paso, where existing ice facilities are a stark, sad contrast to the beauty of what immigrants bring to our communities. For these reasons, I respectfully urge the council to adopt CB-16, she said.

A high school student testified that she hopes the council and Ball won't stop at passing this legislation.

"The city of Evanston, Illinois, in the Chicago suburbs, is a great role model for Howard County. Their city council created ice-free zones on all properties owned by the city," she told the council.

An ICE spokesperson sent WMAR-2 News a statement in response to the bills, saying,

“ICE purchased a facility in Hagerstown, Maryland. These will not be warehouses — they will be very well-structured detention facilities meeting our regular detention standards.

Every day, DHS is conducting law enforcement activities across the country to keep

Americans safe.

It should not come as news that ICE will be making arrests in states across the U.S. and is actively working to expand detention space.

"There are no plans to open a detention center or purchase a facility in Howard County, Maryland.

“While we cannot get into contract specifics, Secretary Noem has stated that she is willing to work with officials on both sides of the aisle to expand detention space to help ICE law enforcement carry out the largest deportation effort in American history.

“ICE is targeting criminal illegal aliens, including murderers, rapists, pedophiles, gang members, and more. 70% of ICE arrests are of illegal aliens charged or convicted of a crime in the U.S. Thanks to the One Big Beautiful Bill, ICE has new funding to expand detention space to keep these criminals off American streets before they are removed for good from our communities.”

See some of the public safety threats arrested by ICE in Maryland:

Vladimir Herrera-Garcia, a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador, convicted of homicide and larceny.

Manuel Portillo Cardoza, a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador, convicted of assault and lewd or lascivious acts with minor.

Jose Rivera Medrano, a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador, convicted of incest with minor, sex offense against child-fondling, and another sex offense.

Nilo Herrera Sanchez, a criminal illegal alien from Peru, convicted of strongarm rape, sex assault, sex offense, and rape with weapon.

Jeffry Alfaro Lemus, a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador, and member of M.S.13, convicted of possession of weapon.

The council will vote on the bills on Thursday.