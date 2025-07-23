Howard County neighbors celebrate win in fight against plastic pilot plan

HOWARD COUNTY, Md. — People in Howard County are celebrating a step forward in their fight against W.R. Grace's plastic pilot project, but they say they still have a long way to go.

Neighbors held a rally Tuesday to continue their fight against W.R. Grace's plastic recycling pilot plan.

It's been months of back and forth between the community and the company.

"We presented facts, we showed up with experts, and we stood together asking for this facility to not be located near our homes, and our voices made a difference," said Shamieka Preston with the Stop Grace Coalition.

They applauded the Howard County Hearing Examiner's recent actions and challenged MDE's findings as council members Deb Jung and Liz Walsh stood with them.

"Keep fighting for your children and your neighborhood, and most importantly, celebrate your wins," Jung said.

Earlier this month, the Howard County Hearing Examiner ruled in favor of community members' appeal, sending the Department of Planning and Zoning back to the drawing board.

The examiner said the DPZ's investigation was insufficient because it relied solely on what Grace gave the department in terms of the project's zoning.

Grace told WMAR 2 News it's appealing that decision.

Community member Alisa Niefeld-Batiz said the examiner's decision is a start.

"It's a baby step, and you take that, but you keep going, and you take that as a win, but you don't give up, and I think you just build momentum from that," she said.

Neighbors said they have to continue their fight on the state level.

The Maryland Department of the Environment approved Grace's permit application.

MDE says it determined that the proposed installation would not cause violations of any applicable air pollution control regulations.

The main contention surrounding this project is about if Grace will be burning plastic.

The company says it won't, but neighbors still don't believe it.

"Later on you're gonna see probably a lot of asthma, people with lung cancer or other cancers, which we know that plastic and the byproduct of plastic does cause," Niefeld-Batiz said.

However, MDE stands by their decision, a spokesperson sending me a statement saying,

"We heard the community’s concerns. This permit meets all legal air emission standards and adds protections based on the public input we received. Protecting the health of nearby residents is our top priority, and we're following the science and the law to do just that."

A Grace spokesperson also responded to Tuesday's rally, saying in part,

"MDE’s thorough, fact-based review has concluded and determined that our project will have no impact on the surrounding community or the environment, and DPZ properly determined that we are in full compliance with the zoning laws. We recognize and share our neighbors’ desire to keep this a safe, healthy place to live and work and are committed to continuing to operate in accordance with all laws and regulations."

Alisa said she hopes the community's effort pays off.

"A small group of people can make a difference if you just have to keep pursuing it, it's not easy, it's hard, but in the end it's worth it."

They'll continue the legal process in August in front of the Board of Appeals.

