Howard County leaders break ground on major Cradle Rock park renovation with multi-generational playground

HOWARD COUNTY, Md. — Howard County leaders broke ground on a major park renovation at Cradle Rock, marking the start of a long-awaited project.

Howard County leaders break ground on major Cradle Rock park renovation Howard County leaders break ground on major Cradle Rock park renovation

The new space will feature multi-use fields, basketball courts, and a multi-generational playground designed for all ages and abilities.

Leaders described the project as an investment in families and the community, with the goal of creating a place where neighbors can connect and future memories are made.

"We're creating a space that connects to everything around it, the library, the senior center, the village center, the schools, everything that makes Owen Brown such an incredible community," Howard County Council Vice Chair Christiana Rigby said.

The project is part of a broader effort to expand accessible, community-driven spaces across the county.

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