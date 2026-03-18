Howard County launches Cherry Blossom Tree map: Here's the top 5 spots!

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. — Cherry blossom fever is about ready to takeover the DMV.

While many will flock to Washington D.C. where the cherry blossoms have become a world famous attraction, one Maryland county, not too far away, has over 1,600 of their own trees for all to see.

For those hoping to avoid the traffic — pay a visit to Howard County.

They've got a map of cherry blossom locations, most of which offer free entry.

Here are the top five spots:

Old Ellicott City

- This historic town has cherry blossom trees at the Thomas Isaac Log Cabin and the Howard County Welcome Center.

Lake Kittamaqundi

- This lake located in the heart of downtown Columbia, across from the mall, is home to a few beautiful cherry blossom treses.

Historic Savage Mill

- At Savage Mill cherry blossom trees can be spotted by the Bollman Truss Bridge and near Terrapin Adventures.

Founder's Grove at Centennial Park

- Howard County says this place is home to their original 20 and most mature cherry blossoms. The park is open daily from 7am to Sunset.

Clark's Elioak Farm

- Starting March 28 the farm known for its Enchanted Forest exhibits and petting zoo will also showcase its budding cherry blossoms.

This year's peak bloom is between March 29 and April 1.