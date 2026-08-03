ELKRIDGE, Md. — Howard County is getting a new community center.

Howard County breaks ground on $65.5 million community center in Elkridge Howard County breaks ground on $65.5 million community center in Elkridge

On Monday, county leaders broke ground on the new site in Elkridge.

The 65.5 million dollar project is off Washington Road.

The two-story community and 50-plus center will feature a gymnasium, a dance studio, a full-service teaching kitchen, and activity rooms.

The center will also have space for teens, an early childcare learning area, and a satellite police station.

While the project is a lot of money, county executive Calvin Ball says it's worth it.

"It's measured in the teenager who has somewhere to be after school that is constructive and helps them grow into their best selves," Ball says.

"It's measured in the toddler who learns to swim for the first time."

Phase one will open in 2028.