HOWARD COUNTY, Md. — Howard County officials unveiled plans Thursday for a significant expansion of affordable housing, announcing five new developments that will bring hundreds of units to address what experts call a severe housing shortage in the region.

The county needs to build 900 affordable units by 2046, but progress has been slow since the affordable housing plan was passed in 2016 as part of the Downtown Columbia Revitalization and Redevelopment Act (DRRA). Only 71 of the required 900 affordable housing units have been delivered so far.

Howard County announces major affordable housing initiative to address severe shortage Howard County unveils plan for 400 new affordable housing units downtown

"The region and the state have a severe shortage of housing. We see rents and prices rising simply because there are more people who want a home than there are homes," said Peter Engel of the Howard County Housing Commission.

At Thursday's press conference, County Executive Calvin Ball announced a partnership that will significantly boost affordable housing construction.

"As part of this project, we are partnering with the housing mission to construct 174 mixed-income housing units of which 87 will be affordable. This project marks the first of 5 housing commission projects that will ultimately deliver 400 units downtown," Ball said.

The five total developments are expected to bring hundreds of safe, affordable housing units to Howard County residents. The initiative includes not only affordable homes but also artist flats and a new library as part of the broader redevelopment of downtown Columbia.

"Together, we will achieve a vibrant inclusive vision for downtown Columbia. We will ensure access to public spaces through our world class library system. We will ensure an inclusive community by delivering on mixed-income housing, and we will continue to cultivate a sense of place, a sense of community where all of our neighbors can live and thrive," Ball said.

Officials hope the inclusion of affordable housing, artist spaces, and improved public amenities will be a significant step forward in the ongoing redevelopment of Columbia and Howard County.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.