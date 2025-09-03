Governor Moore signs executive order to jumpstart affordable housing in Maryland

Nearly one in three Maryland families are burdened by rent or mortgage payments, and over half of renters pay more than 30% of their income on housing costs.

Governor Wes Moore says it's time to act.

Moore signed an executive order in Howard County to jumpstart affordable housing development across Maryland, addressing the state's growing housing affordability crisis.

"If you want to create jobs, start with housing. If you want to attract new businesses, start with housing. If you want more young people moving to our state, start with housing. And if you want to lift the dreams of our children, start with housing," says Governor Moore.

The new executive order will speed up housing construction, cut red tape, and use state-owned land for development, promising to move faster to make homes more affordable for Maryland residents.

