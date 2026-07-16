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Firefighter hospitalized after fire crews battle house fire in Elkridge

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Howard County Fire &amp; EMS
Howard County house fire.jpeg
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ELKRIDGE, Md. — Fire crews with Howard County Fire & EMS battled a house fire in Elkridge on Wednesday.

Firefighters responded to the 4800 block of Wellstone Way, where they found fire in the garage and attic of a single-family home.

Officials say firefighters from Howard, Anne Arundel, and Baltimore counties responded to the blaze.

The fire was brought under control within 40 minutes.

One resident and two firefighters were evaluated by paramedics at the scene. An additional firefighter was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

That firefighter's condition is unknown at this time.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

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