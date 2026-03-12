Feds charge man for allegedly biting ICE agent's arm during arrest in Columbia

COLUMBIA, Md. — Federal prosecutors have charged a Salvadoran man for allegedly biting an ICE agent as they tried arresting him in Columbia earlier this year.

Agents pulled 47-year-old Santos Alvarenga-Rodriguez over on January 18.

According to ICE, a check of Rodriguez's license plate came back with a "restriction code" on his Maryland driver's license.

"The restriction code indicated that he may not be legally present in the United States," ICE said in a March 11 press release.

As we've previously reported, Maryland is one of nearly 20 states that issues drivers licenses to undocumented migrants.

After being ordered out of his vehicle Rodriguez reportedly refused, instead trying to put the car in drive in an attempt to flee.

Rodriguez was eventually pulled from the vehicle, at which time he's accused of biting one agent's arm and injuring a second's nose.

He made an initial court appearance on Wednesday.

SEE ALSO: Developers file lawsuit against Howard County for revoking permits for 'nearly-finished' ICE facility