Developers file lawsuit against Howard County for revoking permits for 'nearly-finished' ICE facility

HOWARD COUNTY, Md. — Genesis GSA Strategic One, LLC has filed a lawsuit against Howard County for allegedly revoking permits for a nearly finished ICE facility.

Court documents say Howard County revoked two construction permits on February 2, 2026, after more than 90% of the work was already complete.

On January 30, Howard County Executive Calvin Ball announced the submission of emergency legislation with the County Council to prohibit the permitting of privately-owned buildings operating as detention centers in Howard County.

County Executive Ball said the permit was revoked after confirming the facility met the definition of an "immigrant detention facility." He also noted the owner failed to comply with state law requiring public notice and an opportunity for public comment.

"The retrofitting of office buildings for detention use without transparency, without public input, without clear oversight is deeply troubling," Ball said.

On February 5, the bill to prevent detention centers in Howard County passed following a unanimous Council vote.

RELATED: Howard County Council passes emergency ICE bills

According to court documents, county officials were aware of the building's intended use and knew it was to be turned over to ICE.

The lawsuit also alleges that Howard County Chief of Plan Review Donald Mock attended Zoom calls with ICE officials where the facility's operations were explained in detail. According to court documents, ICE officials stated that no detainee would be held at the facility for more than 12 hours.

Genesis GSA Strategic, LLC says more than $21 million has been spent renovating the facility in Elkridge and is seeking compensatory damages, attorneys' fees, and additional relief, which includes tens of millions of dollars in property acquisition and construction costs.

If Howard County is found liable, taxpayers could face a significant financial judgment.

WMAR-2 News reached out to County Executive Ball's office for comment. A spokesperson said: "Howard County Government does not comment on alleged or pending lawsuits."

Councilman David Yungmann sent WMAR-2 News the following statement:

"It was unrealistic to think a private real estate company with an investment grade federal government lease would just walk away after spending what could be over $10 million on a project that complied with the county’s rules and laws. Blocking this detention center will now cost the county money it desperately needs for school renovations while having no positive impact on any DHS detainees who will now be shipped out of town away from their support networks."