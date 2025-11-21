Family organizes fundraiser for One Love Foundation in memory of sister who died in domestic violence incident

FULTON, Md. — Amy Armstrong was the life of the party.

"Amy was and is such a beautiful light, genuinely such the kindest person," said Michelle Armstrong, Amy's sister. "[She was] someone you would always want in the room because she brought the presence and made it lighter."

Now Michelle, along with her family, is organizing a 5k walk and run fundraiser in Amy's memory called the Pookie Trot, a nod to her nickname.

The 28-year-old lost her life in a domestic violence incident in October of 2024. Amy's family said due to the ongoing legal case, they couldn't comment on what happened.

"When you have such a massive, tragic loss, your entire life’s perspective just shifts," said Michelle. "For us and our family, pain has to be turned to purpose and that’s where the Pookie Trot really came from. How we could honor Amy’s life, carry her legacy, partner with One Love and truly put an end to domestic violence."

The Armstrongs are donating the proceeds from the event to the One Love Foundation. The nonprofit focuses on educating young people about intimate partner violence. It was started in memory of Yeardley Love, a college student from Baltimore who was killed by her ex-boyfriend in 2010.

"If sharing Amy’s story can save even one family from having to go through this then every effort is worthwhile," said Robert Armstrong, Amy's brother.

The walk/run will start at Reservoir High School in Fulton on Saturday November 22 at 9:15 a.m., with a post race celebration at Hudson Coastal Raw Bar and Grill. Walkers and runners can register up until 8 a.m. on Saturday. To get a ticket, click here.