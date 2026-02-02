Howard County blocks ICE detention facility from completion; Emergency bills sent to council

ELKRIDGE, Md. — Over the weekend, there was a rush to prevent Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE) from setting up shop at an office park, next to homes and schools.

WATCH: County blocks ICE detention facility from completion County blocks ICE detention facility from completion

On Monday, County Executive Calvin Ball reported the county revoked the building permit for 6522 Meadowridge Road after confirming the facility met the definition of an “immigrant detention facility” and that the owner failed to follow state law that requires public notice, and the opportunity for public comment.

“The retrofitting of office buildings for detention use without transparency, without public input, without clear oversight is deeply troubling,” Ball said.

Ball pointed out that “government services” are generally permitted in all zoning districts.

“This is truly something we can all agree does not belong here in our county,” District 3 councilwoman Christiana Rigby said. “I would encourage every local jurisdiction to go through their building permits to look at their uses. I’m sure that many of them have not considered the private entities looking to utilize industrial warehouse space for human beings.”

People who live in neighborhoods bordering the area found on late last week, when Ball announced emergency legislation to ban private detention facilities that will be introduced to County Council Monday night.

Erin, a lifelong resident of Howard County who did not want to use her last name, says she was surprised to hear about this happening in her backyard.

“This has very much shaken my belief of what this county is about,” Erin, who did not want to use her last name, said, “I wish there had been steps taken to prevent this from, you know, the detention center from being, you know, even allowed to proceed... But I also am taking the stance that something is better than nothing right now."

County documents show that a third party company, McKeever Services based in Virginia, applied for a permit on behalf of the building owner Genesis GSA Strategic One, LLC, for renovations on August 5, 2025, where the scope of the work included an “improvement of tenant spaces support areas, detention facility, detainee processing and a secured waiting area.”

WMAR-2 News Blair Sabol:

“Why didn’t a permit for a detention center in august raise a red flag, months ago?”

Howard County Executive Dr. Calvin Ball:

“Well, as you can probably imagine, the county executive’s office usually doesn’t usually delve into the level of details for each and every permit nor should a county executive, however we’re taking action now. And I think it’s important to learn from the past but also move forward.”

Monday’s meeting will also include emergency legislation that would render any contracts with ICE null and void, as inspired by recent legislation in Montgomery County, according to District 1 councilwoman Liz Walsh.

“We had it drafted, we mentioned it to the administration over the weekend and we think it’s a perfect fit,” Walsh said. “They’re here right now, we need to take immediate action.”

Walsh also responded to the police union’s allegations that her warnings about potential ICE activity undermined a covert operation by Howard County police.

“We need to move beyond that and focus squarely on keeping our residents safe. Period,” she said. “Silly Facebook fights, blinders on, I don’t know why we’re having an argument about something that is established fact. ICE is here, ICE has tried to build a detention facility here. ICE has kidnapped our residents from the side of [the] road. ICE is here. We need to act.”

The move could put the county in hot water, though Dr. Ball said he had not heard of any push back as of Monday afternoon.

“Multiple communities and states that have tried to ban private detention centers because of the lack of oversight, their history of abuse, the unethical standard regarding detention. Most of those avenues have not prevailed against the federal government,” Rigby said.

A public hearing is scheduled on the emergency bills Wednesday, February 4, at 6 p.m. at the George Howard county office building in Ellicott City.

Residents can sign up for public comment here or you can email councilman@howardcountymd.gov

If enacted, the legislation will take immediate effect.