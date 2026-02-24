Charging Docs: Man fatally stabs roommate with katana sword during argument over finances in Columbia

HOWARD COUNTY, Md. — Charging documents reveal what led to the fatal stabbing of a man in Howard County early Sunday morning.

Police arrested 26-year-old Donavan Townsend in connection with the incident, which occurred at an apartment complex at the 7600 block of Woodpark Lane in Columbia.

According to charging documents, officers arrived at the scene at 1:40 a.m. and spoke with a witness who reported the incident.

The witness identified the victim as their son, 25-year-old Jaelon Minor, and said he had been stabbed by a known acquaintance inside the apartment.

The witness said Townsend had been staying in the apartment with their son and that the family had known him since he was born.

The witness said there had been a "long-running dispute" between Minor and Townsend over finances, and that they had come to the apartment to observe a conversation between the two.

After Minor apparently took offense on behalf of the witness, an argument broke out between him and Townsend, which later escalated into Townsend stabbing Minor with a sword.

Townsend then fled the scene before officers arrived and found Minor, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers learned that Townsend had been picked up by a relative and taken to their home. That relative said Townsend had blood on his hands and clothing when they picked him up, and later gave him a fresh set of clothes while his original clothing was in the washing machine.

Police were contacted at 2:46 a.m., and Townsend was taken into custody without incident.

Charging documents say Townsend admitted to grabbing and unsheathing a sharpened katana — described as a silver metal blade with a white leather and black rayskin handle — and pointing it toward Minor as he approached him.

Townsend is charged with second-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault, and reckless endangerment.